John Oliver Mocks Kate Middleton’s Terrible Photoshop Skills

John Oliver got one quick joke off at Kate Middleton’s express during the opening moments of HBO’s Last Week Tonight on Sunday. At the top of his quick recap of the week, the fellow Brit cracked, “A certain someone’s Adobe free trial expired in a pretty public manner,” as the Princess of Wales’ now infamously doctored family photo appeared on the screen beside him.

It wasn’t quite the 30 minute deep dive into the mystery surrounding Middleton that some viewers may have been hoping for, but the throwaway line perhaps makes more sense when you consider Oliver may have realized he went a little too far earlier last week during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I was out. I thought, let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on—until the photoshop thing,” Oliver said when asked directly about what in the world was happening with the royals. “It feels like you’re almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point.”

“There’s a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago,” he added later. “They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened! I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of today’s newspaper.”

Middleton, who was reportedly suffering from “intense stress” and is “devastated” by the fallout, was apparently spotted out and about at a farm shop with Prince William earlier on Sunday—though no photos from the outing made it into the UK tabloids.