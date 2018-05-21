John Oliver Mocks the Royal Wedding: ‘Some of the Most Repressed People on Earth’

John Oliver is not the biggest fan of the British royal family.

“I don’t care,” he told Seth Meyers in November. “Americans love the idea of watching British people do something objectively silly, and celebrating a royal wedding is silly, because the royal family is, at its very essence, a very silly thing.”

If that weren’t enough, the British comedian also told Stephen Colbert that the royal family is “an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job… That’s what [Meghan Markle’s] marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.”

And so on Sunday night’s edition of his Emmy-winning HBO program, Last Week Tonight, Oliver doubled down in the wake of the attention-grabbing nuptials between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Yesterday saw a royal wedding—as you probably knew if you were anywhere within earshot of Gayle King,” cracked Oliver, before throwing to a montage of the CBS This Morning co-host going nuts during the network’s royal wedding coverage.

“Now, perhaps the most notable part of this service was Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered an impassioned ode to love, which led to some pretty awkward reaction shots,” added Oliver.

Indeed, as far as the viewers at home were concerned, Bishop Curry brought the house down with a lively speech invoking the lessons of slavery and the words of Martin Luther King Jr. Unfortunately, it didn’t seem to go over quite so well in St. George’s Chapel, which was packed with a bunch of (mostly) stuffy white aristocrats.

After airing some confused reaction shots of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Prince William, Oliver joked, “Oh, that is the wrong room there, buddy. Because believe me, those are some of the most repressed people on earth. Talking to the queen about love is like talking to her about the transformative power of the Taco Bell $5 Chalupa Cravings Box.”

He then mimicked the queen: “Don’t tell me about this, I’m not interested! It sounds disgusting, and if I ever experience it, I’ll break out in hives! Good day to you, sir! I say good day to you now!”

The man is nothing if not consistent.