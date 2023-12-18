John Oliver Roasts Giuliani’s ‘Pathetic’ Defamation Failure

Kate McKinnon may have resisted donning her Rudy Giuliani apparel for Saturday Night Live, but John Oliver had no such qualms about dressing down the former New York City mayor in Oliver’s final 2023 show (and Season 10 finale) of Last Week Tonight.

Giuliani received a $148 million judgment against him on Friday following a defamation lawsuit filed by two 2020 election workers from Georgia.

Oliver, describing Giuilani as “America’s mayor and his cousin’s ex-husband,” noted that Giuliani “frankly didn’t help himself by showing no contrition and actually repeating his claims outside court.” Oliver replayed a clip of Giuliani doing just that on Monday while his legal spokesman attempted to cut him off before doing even more legal damage, dragging Giuliani away from the microphone and cameras as he proclaimed his innocence.

“The Rudy Giuliani you see today is the same man who cleaned up the streets of New York, took down the mafia… and comforted — c’mon, let’s go, we’re going to our car,” adviser Ted Goodman said as he rushed Giuliani away.

Reacted Oliver: “Wow. There is so much there that is pathetic. That man is desperately trying to coast off the guy that Giuliani was 20 years ago,” he said.. “It is the rare attempt to Weekend at Bernie’s someone who is still alive.”

“Also he bailed on that defense mid-sentence,” Oliver added. “‘Yeah, I was gonna get to 9/11 but this has been a disaster. Just get in the fucking car, Rudy!’”