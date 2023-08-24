California Bar Massacre Suspect ID’d as ‘Crazy’ Newly Divorced Ex-Cop

The man accused of shooting three people dead and injuring six others at a California bar on Wednesday night has been identified as John Snowling, a retired cop, authorities said Thursday.

Snowling, a 59-year-old former cop in Ventura, died in a shootout with law enforcement after he unleashed what witnesses described as over “100 rounds” at the Cook’s Corner bar, a historic hangout for bikers in Orange County—about 120 miles from where Snowling was once an officer.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified Snowling in a Thursday press conference. He did not say what Snowling’s motive was, but law enforcement sources told The Los Angeles Times that he was targeting his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, who was reportedly shot in the lower jaw but survived.

Records show that Marie filed for divorce in December. Her father, William Mosby, told the Los Angeles Daily News that Snowling was a “crazy husband” who was not taking the divorce well.

Snowling was photographed by the Los Angeles Times in 2000 while patrolling the Pacific View Mall. Records show he was employed by the Ventura Police Department between 1986 and 2014.

Survivors detailed Wednesday’s terrifying scene, including Snowling “unloading” two guns on bar-goers before engaging in a shootout with deputies, who killed him in the parking lot.

Witnesses said there were two birthday parties being held at the bar on Wednesday, which had a live band playing as it served up $8 spaghetti plates as its nightly special.

Musician Debbie Johnson told the Daily News that Snowling appeared to “deliberately” shoot two people as he entered the bar around 7 p.m., suggesting Marie may not have been his only target.

Johnson said her rock band, M Street, continued playing during the first volley of bullets thinking it may be a birthday gag. Once bodies started to drop, however, the music was cut and chaos ensued.

Another survivor, Skip Patrick, told KTLA 5 he heard a “bang, bang, bang” of gunfire that “just kept going.” People “started screaming and running all over,” he said, so he ducked for cover.

He said the gunman seemed to open fire at anyone and everyone in the bar: “If he saw someone, he was shooting at them. He didn’t care who it was.”

Patrick said he peeked up at one point and saw a man wearing a blue shirt and holding two guns. Moments later, the gunman opened fire in his direction, but missed. He then walked back to the parking lot to retrieve more guns, Patrick said.

Johnson said Snowling opened fire on her band, striking two of its five members. She told the Daily News she escaped injury by hiding behind speakers with her husband.

Two victims remained in critical condition on Thursday morning, a spokesman for the Providence Mission Hospital told the Times. The other four victims were stable.