FDA Freezes Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Rollout

Federal health agencies have reportedly decided to pause the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine in the United States after six blood-clot cases were recorded in people who have taken the shot.

According to The New York Times, the federal government will immediately stop using the vaccine at all federally run vaccination sites across the nation. State health officials will reportedly be advised to follow suit and not use the Johnson & Johnson shots they have in storage.

Some seven million Americans have received Johnson & Johnson shots to date, and around nine million more have been shipped out, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The shots make up a key part of the Biden administration’s vaccine rollout because they only require a single dose, and are easier to store than others.

Health officials told the Times that the six U.S. recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of their shots. All of them were women between the ages of 18 and 48. One is reported to have died and another remains in serious condition in hospital.

The Food and Drug Administration and C.D.C. is now expected to examine any possible links between the vaccine and the disorder, and decide whether to continue the Johnson & Johnson rollout.

