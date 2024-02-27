Jon Stewart Fights Back Tears as He Reveals His Dog Just Died

Jon Stewart’s return to The Daily Show has been marked by ‘both sides’ backlash, backlash to the backlash, and a prolonged discussion on the Israel-Gaza war. But his third episode Monday night was also punctuated by an emotional closing segment on Stewart’s three-legged dog, Dipper.

Fighting back tears, Stewart revealed that Dipper passed away on Sunday.

“He was ready,” Stewart said. “He was tired. But I wasn’t.”

“And the family, we were all together—thank goodness—we were all with him. But, boy, my wish for you is one day you find that dog, that one dog.”

Stewart explained that about 12 or 13 years ago, he and his children went to raise money for an animal shelter and ended up leaving that day with a brindle pitbull who was missing a leg after getting hit by a car in Brooklyn.

“In a world of good boys, he was the best,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he often took his dog to The Daily Show studio and Dipper was part of “the OG Daily Show dog crew.”

“We’d come to tape this show, and Dipper would wait for me to be done,” he said. “And he met actors and authors and presidents and kings. And he did—he did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai.”

Stewart then played a clip of Malala running away from his dog.

At the end of the segment, Stewart closed the show with the traditional “moment of zen,” which was Dipper excitedly playing with a ball in the snow.