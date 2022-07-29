Jon Stewart Fires Back at Ted Cruz’s ‘Bullshit’ Excuses

After days of lobbying Republican senators from Capitol Hill and the airwaves of Newsmax and Fox News, Jon Stewart is showing no signs of letting up on the fight to pass the Honoring Our PACT Act, which would give additional health benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.

And while he may not have The Daily Show platform anymore, he does have a YouTube channel associated with his Apple TV+ series, which he used on Friday afternoon to respond directly to the latest excuses from Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz was at an airport earlier in the day when a TMZ correspondent cornered him to ask about Stewart’s crusade. “He’s actually quite funny,” the Republican said of Stewart before claiming to support the PACT Act, even though he voted against it. With a Diet Dr. Pepper in his hand, Cruz went on to accuse the Democrats of playing a “budgetary trick” by taking “discretionary” spending and moving it to “mandatory.”

In response, Stewart called Cruz’s comments “inaccurate, not true, bullshit” before systematically breaking down why his argument makes no sense. “Now I’m not a big-city, Harvard-educated lawyer,” he said, “but I can read. It’s always been mandatory spending, so the government can’t just cut off their funding at any point. No trick, no gimmick, been there the whole fucking time.”

“This is bullshit,” Stewart reiterated, calling out Cruz for voting for the bill in June before joining a large block of Republicans who switched sides even though the text of the bill remained exactly the same.

The comedian and activist closed out his message with the juxtaposition of Cruz “praising to the heavens our nation’s fighting men and women” and a clip of him “fist-bumping his Senate colleagues after removing those same veterans’ benefits and healthcare for toxic wounds.”

“Motherfucker,” he concluded.

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.