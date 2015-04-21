Jon Stewart Picks a 'Daily Show' End Date

August 2015 will be known throughout history as the Dark Month of Television. The first time since 1997 that both Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert weren't on TV regularly.

On Monday night's The Daily Show, Jon Stewart announced the date of his finale: August 6. "I will be wearing a suit. I will most likely be showered," Stewart reassured his studio and home audiences.

He's also offering a chance for his 17-year-strong fan base to win tickets to his final taping, with proceeds going to the Night of Too Many Stars autism charity.

Thankfully, Stewart's departure is only one month before Stephen Colbert's September 8th debut as the new host of CBS' Late Show, so as long as John Oliver doesn't go on summer hiatus in August, we'll make it through.