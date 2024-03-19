Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Actor for Defamation

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of defamation for his comments about their confrontation in the back of a chauffeured car last year.

Majors, 34, was convicted in December of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment in connection with the March 25 incident with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jabbari states in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court that since the arrest, “Majors has called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman, with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such.”

“Put bluntly, Majors’ defense to Grace’s descriptions of the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetrated against her was to brazenly defame her and label her a liar on all claims,” the lawsuit alleges.

Majors’ legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.