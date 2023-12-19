Jonathan Majors Fans Demand Names of Jurors—and Answers

Jonathan Majors’ superfans are livid that he was convicted of attacking his ex-girlfriend in March, and some of them are venting their anger at the six-person jury—even demanding to know who they are.

“Where’s the list of jurors who found Jonathan Majors Aka Kang guilty,” one user on X, formally known as Twitter, said alongside a gif of Keanu Reeves cocking a gun. “Hope NYC does better cause this ain’t right, just malicious prosecution back 2 back everyday huh.”

Majors, 34, was found guilty on Monday of reckless assault in the third degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment in connection with a March 25 confrontation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was also found not guilty on two counts: another assault charge and aggravated harassment.

The verdict, which came after anonymous jurors deliberated for more than five hours, sparked immediate outrage from Majors’ fans, who were also furious that Marvel Studio dumped Majors. None of the jurors have spoken about their decision.

“JURORS IN THE JOHNATHAN MAJORS TRIAL ON SOME STRAIGHT JIM CROW BULLSH!T!!!!” one X user tweeted on Monday. “GOTTA FIND BOY GUILTY OF SOMETHING”

“Jonathan majors guilty? Man fuck those jurors,” one stan wrote on X.

The studio’s decision to drop Majors was another blow to the actor, who had already lost his management and PR firm after his March arrest. Rolling Stone also published a report in June about alleged abusive behavior toward at least two former romantic partners, crew members, and Yale School of Drama classmates.

“I wanna know who was on the jury cause that is bullshit that Jonathan Majors was found guilty after every video evidence shows that he was innocent in everything,” another fan said on X. “This has to be the stupidest jury ever! How do they ignore all of the video evidence and still find him guilty?”

During the trial, Jabbari tearfully testified across four days, detailing a two-year relationship with Majors that unraveled when she snatched his phone away to look at a concerning text message. “He was trying to hurt me,” she said on the stand, as she detailed the finger and ear injuries she sustained during his assault.

Attorneys for the actor argued that Jabbari was the true aggressor in the incident that they said left Majors with a “bloody gash, scratch, and scared.” Naveed Sarwar, who was driving Jabbari and Majors home when the incident began, also testified that actor was “not doing anything” inside the car and his ex was “doing everything.”

After the verdict Monday, Jabbari’s lawyer told The Daily Beast the team was “gratified to see justice” in the guilty verdict. Majors’ lawyer said in her own statement that jurors did not believe “Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”

Fans of the Lovecraft Country star, however, are still scratching their heads about the split verdict.

“I wanna have a conversation about Jonathan majors but I know Twitter ain’t the place buttttttttt I seriously wanna know why folks on Twitter aren’t looking at the jury who said he was guilty instead of the partner he chose,” an X user said. “Ok and I appreciate the mature response. But the jury found him guilty. Why aren’t we upset with the JURY! Why aren’t we upset with the way the jury selection process goes.”