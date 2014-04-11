0

Jonathan Saruk Photographs the Cinemas of Kabul (Photos)

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images

Jonathan Saruk/Reportage by Getty Images