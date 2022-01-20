Last week, The Daily Show aired footage of its intrepid correspondent, Jordan Klepper, returning to the scene of the crime: the U.S. Capitol on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Klepper was in the crowd on that fateful day and confronted several pro-Trump rioters moments before they stormed the Capitol in a failed attempt to stop the 2020 presidential election from being certified. One year later, the reunion saw Klepper get in the face of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), calling the Trump bootlicker and spreader of “The Big Lie”—who’s also been accused of participating in an underage sex plot—“childish.”

Well, on Wednesday, Klepper was back—only this time, he focused on Trump supporters who’d gathered for a vigil outside of the jail housing the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

“I had never been to a protest event before the 2020 presidential election,” one man told Klepper. “I had become completely consumed. It took over my life. For three months, I slept in my car. I traveled from rally to rally, from #StopTheSteal event to #StopTheSteal event, for three months, sleeping in my car, going to see the evidence. And then I had to recover. I had PTSD. So, it took me a long time to find myself again. I feel like I just got out of a cult.”

But then, things took… a rather unexpected turn when Klepper asked the man if he still believes the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

For more, listen to The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper on The Last Laugh podcast.