Jordan Peterson Whines Over ‘Woke’ Report on Drop in Traffic Deaths

Right-wing pundit Jordan Peterson fumed over a report that traffic deaths in Hoboken, New Jersey had decreased.

On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that since implementing “daylighting,” the removal of parking spaces near intersections seven years ago, the city had seen zero traffic deaths.

The news incensed the conservative psychologist, and he took to X to slam the outlet for reporting the story. “You have become pathetic beyond comprehension @AP and the woke death will soon visit you,” he wrote.

To conservatives like Peterson, limiting parkings spaces is considered a dire infringement of individual liberties, and not worth the obvious benefit to public safety and human life.

Decrying the announcement that a city has become safer, portrays a grim loss of perspective, not totally surprising from a culture warrior who recently displayed grave ignorance on Russia’s war with Ukraine.