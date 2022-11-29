Miami Killer Targeted the ‘Soul’ of Ex’s New Man, Cops Say

A Miami man is facing charges after confessing to shooting his ex and murdering her new boyfriend as part of a jealous rage-induced plan to “take” the man’s “soul,” police said on Tuesday.

Jose Aranibar-Camacho, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and child neglect charges in connection with the Monday morning incident in a North Bay Village apartment, Miami-Dade Police said. Aranibar-Camacho, who cops say confessed to the grisly crime that occurred when his own infant daughter was at the home, was being held without bond.

The infant was not harmed and is currently in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. It was not immediately clear if Aranibar-Camacho has retained a lawyer, but he has been ordered to stay away from his ex, who has not been identified. The arrest was previously reported by Miami Local 10.

According to an arrest report obtained by The Daily Beast, officers responded to a Monday call around 7:45 am that described “five or six shots” fired at an apartment building. Upon arrival, officers saw Aranibar-Camacho “walking away” from the apartment “holding a firearm in his right hand.”

Aranibar-Camacho “made a spontaneous statement to the officer stating that he killed” his ex’s boyfriend and shot her inside the apartment, the report states.

Immediately arresting Aranibar-Camacho, who police say had “blood on his hands,” officers entered the apartment to find one man “laying on the floor of the apartment, suffering multiple gunshot sounds.” The man, who has only been identified by police as the new boyfriend, was pronounced dead at the scheme.

The woman, who had suffered a gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital, the arrest report states.

Police say that once Aranibar-Camacho was taken into custody, he confessed during a police interview to shooting his ex and her new boyfriend—admitting that he was angry she was living with another man.

He “advised that he and the female victim were in a previous romantic relationship and the child within the apartment at the time of the shooting was their child,” the arrest report states.

The arrest report adds that Aranibar-Camacho explained that on Monday morning, he arrived at the apartment two hours before he opened fire and waited in his car—and that he thought he was “going to take the male victim's soul.”

In preparation, he said, he brought the gauze, a tourniquet, and a blood-clotting treatment in case he became injured during the altercation. Prior to the shooting, Aranibar-Camacho also wrote “hand-written notes providing further information about the planned incident and an apology to his own family,” the arrest report states.

The letter was found inside his house, police said. Aranibar-Camacho’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.