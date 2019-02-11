Joy Behar and Meghan McCain really seemed to be getting along lately.

The two ideologically opposed hosts of The View agreed that Lara Trump was tone-deaf about the government shutdown, found nothing to love about Howard Schultz’s possible independent run, and even ganged up on co-host Abby Huntsman for defending President Trump’s “executive time.” Just last week, Behar defended McCain after Trump lashed out at her late father once again.

But they were back to their old tricks on Monday.

The most tense moment between the two since their December shouting match over former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral came during a segment about Amy Klobuchar’s 2020 announcement. Things got off to a rough start when McCain seemed to interrupt Behar’s introduction to the topic, prompting Behar to ask: “Can I get through this, please?”

Then, as Behar, Huntsman and Sunny Hostin were going back and forth about the Democratic senator’s “temperament,” a frustrated McCain busted into the conversation.

“Can I say something now?” she asked sarcastically. “Is that OK, Joy? Do I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We’re all good?”

“Yes, you may, now that I’m finished,” Behar, who was filling in as moderator for Whoopi Goldberg, who was home sick with pneumonia, replied.

McCain started to make her point but stopped in the middle, apparently in reaction to a look Behar was giving her to say, “Nope, by all means, keep going Joy.”

“No, if you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue,” Behar told McCain, prompting some nervous-sounding laughs from the audience.

McCain was clearly not amused, sitting silently with her arms crossed for the rest of the segment.

The last time something this dramatic went down between the two co-hosts a couple of months ago, reports surfaced that Behar threatened to quit The View if producers couldn’t “get this bitch under control.”

After the break on Monday, Behar told viewers, “We were going to talk about more politics, but we changed our minds,” instead kicking off a conversation about the viral real-estate listing for a Philadelphia mansion with a sex dungeon in the basement.