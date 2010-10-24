Juan Williams on Being Fired and More Sunday Talk

Juan William: NPR’s Actions Are “Regrettable”

After his tumultuous week, Juan Williams was back on Fox News Sunday, where he called NPR’s decision to fire him “regrettable” and host Chris Wallace noted he seemed “hurt.”

Brit Hume: Juan Williams is a “Bill Cosby Liberal”

Fox News Sunday contributor Brit Hume also had Williams’ back, despite disagreeing with his roundtable mate in the past. “It's a howling double standard,” Hume said. The standard being applied to Juan Williams is manifestly not being applied to other NPR people. And I think it is simply this: that in the culture of NPR, appearing on Fox is a sin. And in the culture of NPR, for an African-American man like Juan, regardless of his extraordinary stature, to be there and be kind of a Bill Cosby liberal, not a down-the-line liberal, is a sin as well.”

Michael Steele to Democrats: Put Up or Shut Up!

Michael Steele is tired of Democrats talking about shady sources funding GOP campaigns, and on Meet the Press he stated his opinion very clearly: “I know we don’t take it, and I suspect those organizations out there, 527s know what the law is and are complying with the law. So if you have evidence to the contrary, produce it. Otherwise put up or shut up.”

Rove: “We’re Just Trying to Level the Playing Field”

Campaign funding was also a hot topic on Face the Nation, with Karl Rove defending the GOP’s stance on disclosure by saying, “We’re just trying to level the playing field.”

Condoleezza Rice on Education as Armor

On The Wall Street Journal Report, Condoleezza Rice sat down with Maria Bartiromo to talk about her new book, Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family. Rice explained that education was of dire importance to people in her community growing up: “This was a very strong article of faith in the black community in the South. Education was armor against racism, against low expectations, and it was the way to prepare yourself to have a productive life.”

Is There a Media Double Standard?

On Reliable Sources, The Daily Beast’s Howie Kurtz asked New York Times columnist Frank Rich whether there isn’t a media double standard when it comes to campaign ads. To wit: Why is it seemingly OK for female candidates to tell their male opponents to “ man up” when gender-based campaign attacks launched against women would be met with derision?

Tim Kaine: Dems Will Keep the House

On This Week, Christiane Amanpour asked Democratic National Committee Chairman Tim Kaine whether he thought the Dems would keep the House in the upcoming election. “I do,” Kaine said. “I think it's going to be close … But from this point forward, it's all about turnout and ground game, and we're seeing good early voting trends and we've got work to do, but we think we can do it.”