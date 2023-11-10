Judge Issues Rare Ruling Against Trump in Classified Docs Case

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal case in Florida issued a rare ruling against the former president on Friday, denying his request to push back the May 2024 trial on charges he mishandled classified documents.

However, Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who has repeatedly ruled in his favor, did agree to push back some pre-trial deadlines and revisit other deadlines, including the trial date, in March.

She said the case’s “unusually high volume of unclassified and classified” evidence meant that circumstances may change.

In their request for a delay, Trump’s legal team had argued that it would be impossible to conduct simultaneous trials in Florida and D.C., where Trump faces charges related to efforts to over the 2020 election result.

In a hearing last week, Cannon appeared sympathetic to Trump’s argument. But federal prosecutors later told Cannon that Trump’s legal team appeared to be trying to “manipulate” the court by not disclosing that they had also filed a request for the D.C. trial to be delayed.