Judge Assigns Teen Who Plotted Synagogue Shooting a Book Report

A 13-year-old Ohio teenager who threatened to shoot up a synagogue in September—a threat authorities uncovered he didn’t have the facilities to carry out—pleaded guilty Monday, with a judge ruling he must write a book report about a diplomat who organized a Jewish rescue operation during World War II as part of his punishment, CNN reported.

The boy, who has not been identified publicly because of his age, will also have to undergo counseling, go to a juvenile detention center for 180 days, and be on probation for a year, the network said.

The teen is also reportedly barred from accessing the internet without supervision for a year.

A juvenile trial was slated to begin Wednesday if a deal wasn’t reached.

The book report is based on a book that details the heroic acts of Carl Lutz—a Swiss diplomat who has been credited with saving as many as 16,000 Jewish people from Nazis during World War II, mainly from Hungary.

Authorities have not revealed what made the teen choose the synagogue as a target, but he was arrested prior to war breaking out between Hamas and Israel on Oct. 7.

The teen’s plan was uncovered by authorities after the social media app Discord flagged his concerning messages, which authorities say included a “detailed plan” of how he’d carry out a shooting and “burn up” the Temple Israel in Canton, Ohio.