Judges Wave White Flag, Bow to Trump

According to Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court decision ordering Richard Nixon to turn over the tapes that ultimately forced him from office was among the “greatest moments in American judicial history, when judges stood up to the other branches, were not cowed, and enforced the law.” Donald Trump, however, prefers judges who cower before him, particularly when he is trying to hide evidence.

Trump got his way last week when an appellate court ruled that Congress can’t enforce a plainly meritorious subpoena seeking testimony about Trump’s own potentially criminal conduct. That ruling could soon be before Kavanaugh, and we will see if he and his fellow Justices choose to enforce the law, or are cowed by a lawless president.

The White House instructed former White House Counsel Don McGahn to flatly refuse to comply with Congress’ subpoena for testimony about Trump’s efforts to obstruct the Mueller investigation, including by attempting to fire Special Counsel Mueller himself. The White House relied on a claim of “absolute immunity,” which purportedly allows the president to insulate his close advisers from any and all congressional subpoenas, even those directed at uncovering presidential criminality.