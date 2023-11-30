Judiciary Committee Approves Subpoena for Harlan Crow Amid Court Inquiry

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve subpoenas for Republican megadonor Harlan Crow and conservative activist Leonard Leo, furthering its inquiry into Supreme Court ethics after revelations of Justice Clarence Thomas’ extensive, undisclosed ties to influential right-wing operatives.

There were no dissenting votes; Republican Senators walked out en masse in protest after Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) disallowed any GOP amendments.

For years, Crow funded lavish trips for Thomas on private resorts and the billionaire’s superyacht, undisclosed gifts that undermined public faith in the impartial nature of the Supreme Court.

Leo, the ex-head of the Federalist Society and a fundraiser for right-wing activist groups, was tasked with promoting a documentary about Thomas and was in charge of the justice’s memoir—all while Leo himself worked to influence the court.

Thomas also has yet to disclose any income from royalties on his memoir since 2008, The Daily Beast found. The committee is searching for details of Crow and Leo’s involvement with Justice Thomas.

“Their attempts to thwart the legitimate oversight efforts of Congress should concern all of us,” Durbin said on Thursday. “As I’ve said before, I do not seek this authorization lightly and I do not ask for it often. But to protect Congress authority and advance the committee’s efforts to implement an enforceable code of conduct for the Supreme Court, it is necessary to seek authorization to pursue compulsory process with respect to Mr. Leo and Mr. Crow.”