Julian Assange Scores Major Victory in Fight Against Extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Tuesday handed a major boost in his yearslong legal battle as a British court ruled that he can appeal against his extradition to the U.S.

London’s High Court allowed the Australian journalist to continue his fight against a 2022 decision from the U.K. government allowing his extradition to answer espionage charges. The ruling means that Assange can now launch one last appeal in England, where he has been held in a high-security prison for the last five years.

American prosecutors want to put the 52-year-old on trial for charges related to the publication of a tranche of classified U.S. intelligence files in 2010. They say Assange is not being prosecuted for the publication of the secret documents but rather for allegedly helping and conspiring with ex-U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in illegally obtaining them. (Manning was ultimately sentenced to 35 years in prison but former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence, after she’d served seven years, during his last days in office in 2017.)

According to prosecutors and Assange’s critics, the leaks put lives at risk. Assange’s supporters, conversely, say he is being unfairly persecuted for exposing American malfeasance; the leaks brought to light information about civilian deaths during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq among other revelations.

Assange has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one count of computer misuse. If convicted, he could potentially face a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, Assange’s lawyers say, though lawyers for the U.S. have previously said he would likely face a much less severe punishment.

Assange’s family say his health has suffered in recent years. Last month, his lawyer said he was unable to attend a two-day hearing at the London court because he was too ill, while his brother told a British TV station that Assange is “going through an immense amount of suffering” behind bars.

Assange was taken to Belmarsh Prison following his arrest in April 2019, after Ecuador ended its offer of diplomatic asylum in its London embassy. He’d lived in a cramped office in the embassy for seven years, first entering in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden on allegations of rape and sexual misconduct that were eventually dropped. Assange was dragged out of the diplomatic building after his relationship with the Ecuadorian government broke down and he was quickly taken into custody by British police for skipping bail.