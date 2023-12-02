Julianna Margulies ‘Horrified’ Her Remarks on Black and LGBTQ Communities Upset People

Emmy-winning actress Julianna Margulies says she was “horrified” to have offended the LGBTQIA+ and Black communities after she said the latter may have been “brainwashed to hate Jews.”

The comment, made by Margulies on The Back Room with Andy Ostroy podcast, was widely decried online.

“I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop,” Margulies told Deadline on Friday.

“Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

She had made the controversial comment after the host of the podcast declared that “people hate Jews,” arguing that antisemitism is now so widespread that there would be more outrage “if we use the wrong pronouns on college campuses.”

“Oh my god, forget it,” Margulies replied. “It’s those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country—these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them... it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting: terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights.”

“Jews died for their cause. Where’s the history lesson in that? Who’s teaching these kids?” Margulies went on to say. “Because the fact that the entire Black community isn’t standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they’ve been brainwashed to hate Jews. But when you’ve been marginalized so much as a community, the way I feel we have, isn’t that when you step up?”