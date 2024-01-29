Juror Admits Her Guilty Verdict Was Influenced by Murdaugh Trial Clerk

A juror at Alex Murdaugh’s trial made the bombshell admission on Monday that her decision to convict the disgraced former lawyer of murdering his wife and son was influenced by a court clerk.

The juror, identified as Juror Z, said that comments by Colleton County clerk Becky Hill throughout the six-week trial influenced her decision to find Murdaugh guilty of the 2021 murder of his wife, Maggie, and his son Paul. Among those comments, she said, was Hill’s direction to watch Murdaugh “closely.”

“To me, it felt like she made it seem like he was already guilty,” Juror Z said during an evidentiary hearing on Monday to determine whether Murdaugh should get a new trial for jury tampering.

Previously, Juror Z wrote an affidavit stating that her March verdict was influenced by “pressure from other jurors.” When former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal, who questioned the juror, read her affidavit in court, the juror found that her previous statements were also correct.

After Juror Z’s testimony, a court bailiff said the jurors waiting to testify before Toal were watching a live stream of the hearing on their phones. Toal told the court that she has since confiscated the jurors’ phones.

Murdaugh’s lawyers allege that Hill influenced the jury by telling them not to believe defense evidence, encouraging them to render a swift verdict, and having private conversations with the jury foreperson throughout the trial. Hill allegedly pushed for a conviction to secure herself a book deal and boost its future sales, defense lawyers say.

During the likely three-day evidentiary hearing, Hill and all of the trial’s jurors will testify before Toal, who has been hearing cases in a semi-retired capacity and took over Murdaugh’s case last month.

Several other jurors testified that Hill did not influence their decision to find Murdaugh guilty. Juror P, who gave his verdict by his own decision, did confirm that Hill told jurors to watch Murduagh’s body language when he took the stand during the trial.

If Toal ultimately decides that the jury would have acquitted Murdaugh if not for Hill, her staff, or the court, then she will declare a mistrial and order a new trial.

“You have done absolutely nothing wrong. None of you,” Toal told the jurors on Monday ahead of their questioning, noting that she would call them up to the witness stand individually to ask them about the trial.

Hill has denied the allegations and prosecutors insist that Murdaugh’s defense team has minimal evidence to support their bid for a new trial. The allegations have since spurred two separate state probes into Hill, an ethics complaint about her alleged misuse of her office, and halted book sales of her memoir after her co-author accused her of plagiarism.

Toal, who will be questioning Hill, previously ruled that the clerk would only be asked about what happened in the courthouse during Murdaugh’s murder trial and her interactions with the jurors.

“This is not the trial of Mrs. Hill,” she said. “This is not the time to explore every mistake, incorrect statement, or false statement ever made by this witness.”