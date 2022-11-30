Jury Convicts Man Who Massacred 8 Members of Ohio Family

George Wagner IV was found guilty Wednesday of murdering eight family members in a small Ohio community in 2016 in a brutal killing spree that reverberated around the nation.

After deliberating for less than a day, jurors found Wagner guilty of eight counts of aggravated murder, as well as aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, forgery, and conspiracy.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37; Gary Rhoden, 38; Hanna May Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 were all fatally shot in or near their homes in Pike County.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.