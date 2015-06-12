Just Who is Greg Lenz, JLaw’s Hot New Bodyguard?

J. Law employs hot bodyguards—fantastically gorgeous, strong, young, hot ones.

Lately, Jennifer Lawrence has been photographed in public with her new security details, Greg Lenz.

Lenz has been photographed carrying Lawrence’s tiny dog, but most of all looking smokin’, especially in a very tight, bicep and forearm-enhancing blue check shirt.

The bodyguard has, momentarily at least, eclipsed his client.

“Jennifer likes the hot ones!” one “insider” source told Us Weekly. The Oscar-winning actress’s previous bodyguard Justin Riblet—a former special forces weapons sergeant in the U.S. Army—was also “very popular amongst the ladies in Jen’s team.”

Like Riblet before him, Lenz is now the subject of much online fascination and hotness-fueled fandom. “Oh, hey, Jennifer Lawrence’s bodyguard is just casually super hot,” Entertainment Tonight raved. “The world NEEDS to know about [that] insanely hot bodyguard!!!” Perez Hilton tweeted.

We don’t know much about Lenz. The Us exclusive includes recent photos, his name, his profession, and the fact that he’s married.

There is, however, a Greg Lenz who looks remarkably like the much lusted-after bodyguard who also has employment history at Gavin de Becker & Associates, the private security firm that also employed Riblet.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lenz attended the University of Colorado Boulder, where he studied architecture. It was there that he met his wife, Allana.

“So its kind of a funny story,” the couple’s Our Wedding page reads. “Allana was in the sorority Gamma Phi Beta and Greg needed somewhere to eat for free, so he became a Hasher for her sorority. He cleaned dishes and cooked breakfast on the weekend for all the sorority girls….BEST JOB EVER!!!”

One night, Allana came to dinner and met Greg, who proceeded to explain to her what he had cooked for her and her sisters. Their first date was seeing the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, “the perfect first date movie if you know anything about Greg.” Roughly six years later, they were engaged. His surprise proposal was codenamed ‘Operation Bling.’ (You can check out photos of the couple from over the years here.)

Greg wrote in his engagement mini-bio that he left Colorado in October 2010 and moved to Los Angeles “to start a career in Executive Protection (I’m a Bodyguard).”

According to Greg’s Facebook page, he “likes” the Beach Boys, James Bond, CrossFit, the TV show Suits, competitive fitness athlete Lindsey Valenzuela, and former Republican vice-presidential candidate Paul Ryan.

Jennifer Lawrence is not included in his 61 likes.

Gavin de Becker & Associates and Lawrence’s publicists did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s inquiries.