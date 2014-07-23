Justin Bieber for Calvin Klein; David Lynch Designs Activewear

Justin Bieber for Calvin Klein: Have we found the next Marky Mark? According to the Daily Mail, Pop music bad boy Justin Bieber recently shot a campaign for Calvin Klein that is projected to run later this year. Bieber, who frequently posts photos to social media sporting his own Calvin’s will join alums Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg, whose ad became an icon of the 90s. Model Kendall Jenner has also been posting similar photos. With all the nostalgia the label has been pushing, we wouldn’t be surprised if a remake is in the works. [Daily Mail]

David Lynch Designs Activewear: In a surprising twist straight out of one of his films, David Lynch has shifted his creative talents to women’s activewear. Sticking with his surrealist tone, the Twin Peaks creator is launching a collection of bras, leggings, and shorts in an exclusive floral print as part of collaboration with Live The Process. What else is a woman to wear during her transcendental meditation? [Paper Magazine]

The Trendiest Wedding Date of the Year: While summer tends to be the busiest season for weddings, the prime wedding date is still on the horizon. According to a David’s Bridal poll, 20,000 American couples are planning on saying their "I Do's" on December 13, 2014 (12/13/14) as it is the last sequential date for another 20 years. [NY Post]