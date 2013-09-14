Justin Bieber to Join Ben Affleck in ‘Batman vs. Superman’… as Robin?

If you thought people went batshit when Ben Affleck was cast as Batman, well, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Late Friday evening, pop dynamo Justin Bieber posted a picture to Instagram of the screenplay to the upcoming film Batman vs. Superman, written by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder. The film will be directed by Man of Steel helmer Zack Snyder, and see Henry Cavill reprise his role as Superman with Ben Affleck joining him as Batman.

The script Bieber posted appears to be a personalized copy with Bieber printed on it in big letters. From the front page of the screenplay, it says that the film will be based on Batman: The Dark Knight Falls by author Frank Miller and illustrator Klaus Janson, the fourth and final book of their graphic novel miniseries The Dark Knight Returns, which pits Superman and Batman against one another on the battlefield. Also, the date on the script appears to say it was last revised Aug. 30. But the real news is that Bieber posted a little message accompanying the picture: #robin? The post has over 400,000 likes at time of writing.

Of course, we don’t know if Bieber has been offered the role of Batman’s trusty sidekick Robin, a.k.a. Dick Grayson (or if this is another elaborate trolling of the Internet by Jimmy Kimmel). Grayson is the youngest member of a family trapeze act called the “Flying Graysons” and, after his parents are murdered, becomes a ward of the state, and eventually, Batman’s boy Friday. What we do know is if the 19-year-old pop sensation was sent a copy of the movie’s script, it’s safe to say there’s interest in him participating in the film in some capacity.

The news comes on the heels of Thursday’s announcement that Ben Affleck’s Batman would be “tired and weary and seasoned and been doing it for awhile,” according to Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara. He made the remarks during an investor gathering, officially titled the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference.