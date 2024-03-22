Kacey Musgraves Joins Forces with Boy Smells to Launch a New Album-Inspired Candle

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Kacey Musgraves is having a great year. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter launched her newest album Deeper Well with a soon-to-follow worldwide tour, but what we’re especially excited about is the artist’s newest candle collaboration with Boy Smells.

Following the success of their viral, bestselling candle Slow Burn, Musgraves and Boy Smells have debuted a second candle entitled Deeper Well, $56, and much like the best-selling smoky, spicy Slow Burn, we expect the woodsy, earthy Deeper Well to burn bright.

Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well Candle The fragrant, super-giftable candle features a robust, pleasant scentscape that brings to life Musgraves’ deeply introspective, soulful Deeper Well album with notes of mushroom, oakmoss, saffron, raspberry, eucalyptus, lavender, sage, and patchouli that enlivens and delights the senses. Buy At Boy Smells $ 56

“This new album is an honest excavation of my own transformation the last few years,” Musgraves said in a press release. “I’m emerging more centered, grounded, and trusting of myself than ever—and I knew that I wanted to create a multi-sensorial experience that cultivates self-discovery and our connection to the natural world.”

Whether you want to burn the new Deeper Well candle for hours on end while you listen to Musgraves’ albums on loop, or just want a perfumed sister companion to your favorite Slow Burn candle, you won’t want to miss out on the aromatic Deeper Well Boy Smells candle.