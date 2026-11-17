IT WASN'T ME Kaitlan Collins Humiliates Trump, 80, Over Wild Outage Blame The CNN host took note of one line from the president in particular.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has humiliated Donald Trump over his wild response to outages that have disrupted America.

Following Thursday’s Microsoft shutdown that left users unable to access email for over 24 hours, a nationwide FAA total ground stop caused travel chaos Friday. Hundreds of thousands of passengers were stranded at airports across the country as flights were canceled or delayed while airlines tried to reposition aircraft and crews as the ground stop continued.

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Government officials said the chaos was triggered by a data surge from a newly installed router and led to the cancellation of thousands of flights. The delays have continued, with FlightAware tracking that 366 flights were canceled into or out of the U.S. on Monday.

Kaitlan Collins called out some of President Trump's blame-shifting on CNN. CNN

Additionally, on Monday, customers of some of America’s biggest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, struggled to access their online accounts.

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“We’ve turned virtually every part of our modern life over to technology,” Collins said on The Source on Monday. “These systems that are supposed to make life easier and more efficient might also be creating new points of failure, and the consequences seem to be able to reach just about everyone.”

That included President Trump, who was asked whether he or his administration should have shouldered any blame for the FAA ground stop and the issues it caused for Americans.

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“I don’t take any responsibility,” Trump said at the White House before leaving for a trip to Asia.

Passengers were disrupted all across America but it was not Trump's fault. CNN

“They did a great job, Secretary [Sean] Duffy, they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe, nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing.”

Trump then added, “I hate to blame anybody,” before blaming the Biden administration, saying they had “hooked up a lot of copper into glass... if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass, so a lot of money was wasted.”

Duffy told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that work was underway to replace old copper wire with fiber cables in El Dorado, Arkansas, when the router communication that is believed to have caused the ground stop occurred.

Calling the air traffic control systems equipment “very old, in some cases, more than 50 years old,” Trump said they want to “blow it up” and replace it.

Donald Trump said the FAA ground stop had nothing to do with him. CNN

“But essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump told reporters.

After playing his comments, Collins emphasized Trump’s last line—“very old equipment that had a heart attack”—seemingly highlighting the president’s bizarre choice of words for emphasis.

She then began an interview with Democrat Tina Smith, who sits on the banking committee, who commented on Trump’s blame-dodging.

“All you need to know is what he said,” Smith said. “Which is that ‘I take no responsibility.’ And as Americans are looking at one crisis after another, he seems to be continuing to live in this magical world where.. .nothing is ever his fault. It’s never the fault of his cronies either and he just tries to shift the blame to everybody else.”

Tina Smith was shocked at Donald Trump's blame-dodging. CNN

Smith added that Americans are “looking for leaders that are going to actually try to do something about it and fix it, and not just try to say it’s somebody else’s fault.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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