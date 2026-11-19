Kaitlan Collins Left Stunned by Fox News Host’s Vance Jab
The Fox News host didn’t mince his words about Vance.
Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s brutal assessment of Donald Trump’s vice president has left CNN’s Kaitlan Collins astounded.
Collins, 34, played a clip of Kilmeade declaring that JD Vance “never should have been vice president” on Wednesday’s episode of The Source, introducing it as “a really notable comment from a Fox News host and ally of this administration.” She then offered a one-word response: “Wow.”
Introducing the clip from Tuesday’s The Brian Kilmeade Show, Collins called Kilmeade “a Fox News host and ally of this administration” before describing his remarks as “a really notable comment.” Kilmeade had torn into Vance for suggesting that hawks want the Iran war to drag on indefinitely.
“There’s not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war who will say the president’s got to keep fighting no matter what … So that is another straw man argument that this guy puts up,” Kilmeade ranted.
“I’m talking about the vice president of the United States. He never should have been vice president.”
Kilmeade also appeared to be taking aim at Vance’s lengthy post on X the day after Republicans lost both chambers of Congress, in which the vice president wrote: “The reason we lost is the war.”
“And then what he said last week, two weeks ago, after the loss of the midterms, any honest conversation about what went wrong in the midterms for Republicans has to start with the Iran war. Really?” Kilmeade raved. “So you’re telling me how I have to argue something and my beliefs? If I don’t argue the way you want me to, it’s not worth your time.”
Kilmeade was also reacting to Vance’s sit-down interview with Fox’s Laura Ingraham, 63, in which Ingraham asked whether Vance, 42, and Trump, 80, were feuding over Iran. Vance told Ingraham that the real question between them was how to end the conflict, not whether to end it. He added that he predicted pushback no matter what Trump chose.
“Whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,” Vance said.
“There’s no daylight here,” Vance added. He said Trump “is not going to let this become a forever war.”
Collins brought that clip to her panel: “I mean, that Brian Kilmeade comment was really something,” she said.
But former Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, 52, disagreed.
“I’ll say this not to rain on the story, but I think the relationship between Trump and Vance and Marco is very solid,” he said, referring to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Collins seemed unconvinced, saying, “I’m not sure that’s even what people inside the White House all think, though.”
Collins said Trump had made his admiration for Rubio clear, citing New York Times reporting that Trump keeps gushing over Rubio, 55, behind closed doors, floating him as a possible presidential candidate.
To drive the point home, she played a clip of Trump fawning over Rubio at a summit dinner in Manila this week, where he jokingly “fired” his top diplomat for being too popular before gushing over him.
“How hot is Marco, right? Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic,” Trump said.
Vance’s office and Fox News did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Collins predicted that any tension with Trump would come at “a politically perilous moment for Vance, who right now is weighing whether or not he should run for president in 2028.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…