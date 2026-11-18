BREAKING NEWS Kaitlan Collins Throws Trump’s Outage Excuses In His Face But the president says it’s “fine.”

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Kaitlan Collins has slammed Donald Trump over his flippant response to nationwide computer outages.

The 34-year-old CNN anchor opened Tuesday’s The Source with yet another outage. This time, it hit the NSA, while the president was halfway around the world in Manila for the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit before heading for Shenzhen, China, to meet Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

“But while the president is overseas, here at home, the breaking news is that, stuff keeps breaking,” Collins said curtly.

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Kaitlan Collins opened Tuesday’s The Source with the latest in a run of major outages. CNN

The latest casualty was the NSA’s classified internal network, which six sources told CNN had gone down.

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According to Collins, there is no current evidence of a cyberattack. She then listed the rest of the week’s carnage: Friday’s ground stop, which stranded more than a million travelers; a Microsoft crash that might have cost the global economy $7 billion; and customers locked out of their bank accounts on Monday.

She stressed that correlation is not causation, arguing that nothing so far suggests the incidents are related.

Erin Burnett ran through the recent string of outages CNN

Taking aim at the president’s response, she played a clip of Trump responding to a reporter asking him if the outages worried him.

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen, it’s fine,” Trump said.

“But the call for answers from both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill would suggest that it’s not as fine as the president stated,” she said.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol on October 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Democrat leader held a press conference on the 17th day of a government shutdown. Anna Rose Layden/Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

She aired a clip of House Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries demanding a briefing: “I think it’s time for the administration to come up to the Hill and explain themselves.” Republican Sen. Josh Hawley went further: “If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”

Taking a shot at the White House, she said, “As for the administration, their attempts to try to provide answers so far have been far from conclusive.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy admitted, “The root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to members of the media alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

She played a clip of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin floating a theory on Fox News from an unnamed tech source claiming that “SI,” or superintelligence, was to blame. “No, it’s not Elon,” Mullin added.

Duffy blamed the age of the FAA network: “It’s what I inherited.”

The Washington Post has reported that an FAA official appeared to have supervised and signed off on the router work in Arkansas that preceded the ground stop.

The ground stop created travel chaos. RYAN MURPHY/REUTERS

The White House, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

Collins then sounded the alarm on Duffy, who on Tuesday formalized his request for $50 billion from Congress to overhaul the FAA’s communications systems.

The CNN anchor pointed out that in February, Elon Musk had promised that the DOGE team would make “rapid safety upgrades to the air traffic control system.”

The aviation outages came despite Elon Musk's promises to fix the air traffic control system. Nathan Howard/REUTERS/Nathan Howard

To illustrate the irony, she played what Duffy said back in 2023, when Joe Biden’s administration was asking for more FAA funding.

Duffy has attempted to blame the Biden administration for failing to keep the system repaired. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I don’t know that it’s more money, Sandra,” Duffy told Fox News at the time.

“I think it’s just having competent people in leadership and throughout the building that can make the organization function.”

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