CTRL-ALT-PANIC Stumped CNN Host Sounds Alarm on Mystery Outage Hell The failures keep piling up.

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Erin Burnett is sounding the alarm over America’s string of unexplained outages and President Donald Trump’s failure to address them, as well as the failure of his close allies.

Burnett, 50, opened Tuesday’s OutFront with news that NSA Net, the spy agency’s classified internal communications system, had been offline for upward of eight hours. According to CNN sources, there is no concrete sign of a cyberattack.

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“But like every other of these outages in recent days, it is unclear as to... if not that, then what?” Burnett asked.

Erin Burnett questioned the administration’s response to the string of tech failures on Tuesday’s OutFront. CNN

The NSA chalked it up to “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.” A spokesperson insisted that “mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational.”

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However, Burnett noted this is just the latest in a run of failures that began last week, hitting Microsoft, the FAA, Workday, Chase and United. Apple joined the list on Tuesday, with glitches both online and in its stores. Apple took partial responsibility, telling OutFront, “an internal update caused some outages this morning.”

Erin Burnett ran through the recent string of outages CNN

The issue is so widespread that Burnett highlighted how lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have joined forces.

Burnett then played clips of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. Jeffries called the developments “troubling,” while Hawley scoffed: “If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”

Hakeem Jeffries. Anna Rose Layden/Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

“There is not a lot that Hakeem Jeffries and Josh Hawley agree on, and they are completely copacetic on that one,” Burnett noted.

The CNN host then highlighted other notable names calling out the outages.

Sen. Rick Scott, for instance, posted on X that Americans “feel like they’re not getting the whole story.”

MAGA Sen. Rick Scott suggests Team USA athletes who criticize representing the U.S. should be stripped of their Olympic uniforms. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Burnett pointed the finger at Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 55, for his lack of understanding of the outages four days later, before taking aim at the president.

“The root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet,” Duffy said during a press conference on Tuesday in a clip Burnett aired. “If we were subject to a hack, we will share that with you as well. But all of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn’t the case.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to members of the media alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2026. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Duffy has also pinned the ground stop on contractor L3Harris, which was swapping out old copper lines for fiber at an FAA site in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The Washington Post reported that on Tuesday, he took a shot at the company, claiming they should “hire better minds.”

The groundstop created travel chaos. RYAN MURPHY/REUTERS

Burnett ran through a string of online reactions. Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declared on X, “I’m entering full prepper mode.”

Conservative radio host Todd Starnes, 59, sparked concerns over a possible bank run, while journalist Maria Shriver, 71, leaned into the hacking conspiracy, posting it was “hard to believe this isn’t all somehow connected.”

Meanwhile, former New York Times cyber reporter Nicole Perlroth predicted “a period of cascading failures,” adding: “This, I’m sorry to say, is just the opening chapter.”

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he was “entering full prepper mode” amid the string of outages. Sean Spicer / X

Then came the commander in chief, with Burnett playing Trump’s answer in Manila when a reporter asked whether he was concerned about the outages.

She suggested the president appeared to “be shrugging it off.”

“It’s life when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump said flippantly.

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“So having your bank account attacked just because you live in America is life. And it’s fine,” Burnett said. “Obviously not inspiring confidence.”

So far, the companies hit are taking some responsibility. Microsoft said a hidden flaw, a spike in traffic, and reduced server capacity crashed Outlook and Teams. JPMorgan Chase blamed a software bug that rippled through the financial system.

The White House, Department of Transportation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the NSA did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has previously told the Daily Beast that Burnett is “a racist and a r----d.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety." Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

After taking shots at Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Vice President JD Vance’s responses to the outages, Burnett ended her monologue with a jab at Duffy, pointing to a technical glitch during a Saturday press conference at the Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Washington.

Partway through his remarks, Duffy’s microphone gave out. “Oh, wait a second here. I don’t know what’s going on with our audio,” he said.

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