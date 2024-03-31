Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Wanted by Police After ‘Major’ Crash

A car registered to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a major accident in Dallas on Saturday night, and now police want to bring him in for questioning.

Dallas Police sources told the Dallas Morning News that officers were looking for Rice in connection to the accident, and a police call sheet obtained by the paper also indicated authorities were searching for him. It was unclear whether Rice was personally involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries.

The Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

A police spokesperson told TMZ that a Lamborghini and Corvette were speeding in the far-left lane of the North Central Expressway before the Lamborghini lost control and hit the median, causing a pileup involving six cars.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information,” the department told TMZ. Two of the drivers were treated at the scene, while two others were taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries, according to TMZ.

Rice was listed as the Corvette’s driver on the police call sheet, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Rice, a Texas native, was drafted by the Chiefs as a second-round pick in 2023. He caught six passes and advanced 39 yards to help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last month.