Kanye 2024 Rival Hits Milo Yiannopoulos Over Campaign Cash Scandal
‘COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES’
After The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that far-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos had utilized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s campaign’s credit card to buy a website domain for Kanye West’s struggling 2024 operation, one rival took a victory lap. Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander in the news—his joy apparently part of an ongoing internecine power struggle with Yiannopoulos over West’s campaign. “I have no public comment at this time as authorities investigate the crime by green card holder Milo Yiannopoulos who has now entangled Marjorie Taylor Greene and her campaign in a criminal financial fraud scheme," Alexander—who recently apologized for soliciting racy photos from teenage boys—said on Telegram. “Given the millions in debt, can we be surprised? All I have been authorized to say is that the documents are true, and Praise God, it was Ye who directed an audit of November 2022 activity to make sure his organization was following the law. I’m working with lawyers to assess my own liability, that of my dear friend, and cooperating with authorities.”