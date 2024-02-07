Kanye Drops New Music Video With North West Rapping

After several delays, it looks like Kanye West is finally dropping the first volume of Vultures, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, this Friday.

Ahead of that release, Ye took to X and Instagram on Wednesday morning to share the video for the two-part track “TALKING / ONCE AGAIN.” The first part is entirely rapped by Ye and Kim Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, North West, who raps, “It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie / Don’t try to test me / It’s gonna get messy / It’s gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

In the video, North is seeing getting her hair done and smiling alongside her dad.

The second part of the track, “ONCE AGAIN,” begins with a verse from Ty Dolla $ign, before he and Ye each repeat the line, “Once again the clouds are gathering / To release what they held in.” That portion of the video features both Ty and his daughter Jailynn Griffin.

Vultures was originally intended for release on Jan. 12, but is now slated to drop in three volumes on Feb. 9, March 8, and April 5.

Ye’s attempted musical comeback follows a string of antisemitic episodes that resulted in him being temporarily suspended from various social media platforms and getting dropped by all of his major fashion collaborators, including Gap and Adidas.

Likely because of that controversy, it appears that Ye is having trouble booking venues for live shows. In a clip shared to social media on Tuesday night, the rapper vented about supposedly being blackballed by the live music industry—and alluded to conspiratorial forces holding him back.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes and I just wanted to express to everybody out there to see if anybody can help with this,” Ye said in an Instagram Story. “It’s the only arena I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no availables for me and you know why that is. If there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”