Kanye West, Joe Biden, Fred Armison, 2012 Recap, and More Viral Videos

10. Kanye’s Going To Be A Baby Daddy

Kim Kardashian is “my baby mama,” Kanye West told fans at his Atlantic City concert last weekend. Name suggestions? Outfits to look forward to? The Internet is exploding.

9. Kiss Biden, He’s Irish

Vice President Joe Biden spread the love at Thursday’s congressional swearing-in ceremony. See where he planted those wandering lips.

8. Boomshakalaka

Pick your jaw up off the floor, please. This is one of the most unbelievable, rim-rocking basketball dunks you’ll ever see—and the player is only a high school sophomore.

7. Awesome A Cappella Cover of T-Swift

The musical magicians who stole the spotlight by playing one big guitar are back with their newest viral hit, an a cappella cover of Taylor Swift’s hit “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

6. Wow, Fred Armisen Is Quite the Drummer

Just after Wednesday night’s “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” wrapped, the “Portlandia” star battled Questlove in a heated drum-off—and, man, Armisen can really play.

5. Funniest YouTube Comments of 2012

Because YouTube commenters get such a bad rap--and BuzzFeed is apparently in the “making people you normally think are dumb look clever” business.

4. Boehner Cries Us A River

It’s his reelection and he’ll cry if he wants to! Check out some of Boehner’s best blubbering moments

3. Best. Fireworks. Ever.

Leave it to Dubai to host a New Year’s Eve that was cooler than yours. Watch the sky around the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, explode with splendor.

2. Obama: U.S. Can’t “Cut Our Way To Prosperity”

After the House approved the Senate’s fiscal cliff deal late Tuesday night, President Obama sent a message to the next Congress, arguing for a balanced approach to deficit reduction. And he was clear about his position on the coming debt ceiling debate. “We can’t not pay bills,” he said.

1. Brilliant 2012 Recap in Just 4 Minutes

Don’t forget about the past year just yet. Watch this impressive montage of 2012 in news, politics, entertainment, culture, and sports.