Kanye West’s ‘Presidential Campaign’ Is a Complete Mess

Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign is extremely unofficial (he hasn’t filed any paperwork with the FEC, New Abnormal podcast co-host Danielle Moodie reminds listeners on this episode), but that hasn’t stopped rightwingers from clamoring to be part of his team, and it’s a shitshow.

The Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who exclusively reported that right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos left Ye’s campaign after infighting, joined the political podcast to spill on all the drama.

“Milo was the first character hired on to this informal 2024 Kanye West exploratory-type presidential campaign. Then we saw, of course, Nick Fuentes, who is the Unite the Right Rally attendee/white nationalist hired on. And then most recently at The Daily Beast, we reported that the informal campaign hired on this racist YouTuber named “Sneako,” whose big claim to fame was trying to get random pedestrians to say the N-word on video,” says Petrizzo.

“Well, that sounds like a fun game,” jokes Danielle.

But therein lies the drama.

“When I was texting with Milo over the past two weeks, Milo made a bunch of references even in our on-the-record text exchanges to the effect of, ‘Look, matters relating to Nick Fuentes are below my pay grade’ and was kind of looking down upon Fuentes,” says Petrizzo.

He also shares some insight on the people who are trying to cozy up to Ye, and more importantly, why he believes that they’d want to.

“For Fuentes, it gives him a lot of credibility, quite frankly,” says Petrizzo.

Also in this episode: The Daily Beast’s senior editor Andrew Kirell (a former Fox News staffer many lifetimes ago) chats with TNA co-host and fellow former Fox News staffer Andy Levy about how the right-wing media is handling antisemitic Kanye, including the figures who are now changing their stance on the rapper.

Plus! Danielle and Andy discuss an obvious truth: Conservatives really want to see Hunter Biden’s dick pics.

“The Republican party is literally one big circle jerk of bullshit,” says Moodie.

