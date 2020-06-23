She Was Abandoned in a South Korean Parking Lot. Now She Wants Answers.

SEOUL—Kara Bos, left in a parking lot 60 miles south of Seoul at the age of 2 and adopted by an American couple in Michigan, dreamed of finding her biological parents. Finally, last week, she saw her 85-year-old father after his wife and one of his daughters summarily rejected her when she attempted to call on him in a well-to-do district of Seoul. Sadly, the reunion did not go well.

“ The lawyer said, ‘This is your daughter, look at her face.’ ... [But] the meeting ended abruptly when he simply said he was leaving, and the bodyguards said, ‘Let’s go.’ ”

“He was very hostile,” Bos, now 38 and living in Amsterdam with her Dutch husband and their two children, told The Daily Beast. “The family hired two bodyguards. He had sunglasses on and a hat and a mask. Who would recognize him wearing all that?”

There were no warm embraces, no smiles when she saw her father in the office of a lawyer assisting in the case. Indeed, she did not so much as shake hands with him, much less ask the question that has haunted her for years: Where’s my mother?