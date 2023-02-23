Here’s Why This Plastic Surgeon-Created Skincare Brand Is Replacing All of My Other Creams

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m becoming a curmudgeon of skincare; it’s difficult to sell me on new stuff–I’ve seen it all, kid. Naturally, I’m usually pretty hesitant about trying new skincare products, so when I discovered a plastic-surgeon-owned brand, KaramMD, I was skeptical. Sure, Dr. Amir Karam is a world-famous plastic surgeon with an undeniably stunning portfolio—but a plastic surgeon making skincare seemed like an astronomer doing astrology–very qualified in an adjacent field–but does it translate?

Regardless of my initial doubt, I acquiesced to my curiosity, especially because KaramMD promised to simplify my skincare routine, is suitable for sensitive skin, and is fairly affordable. The brand claims to gently target all signs of aging, including texture, fine lines, and firmness, with a cocktail of retinol, vitamin C, and other powerhouse ingredients. When I first received the KaramMD Trifecta (the brand’s three core products), I pessimistically looked for the worst: irritants and ingredients that did not warrant the price tag. Instead, I found my favorite label, “vegan,” and I was instantly even more intrigued.

I wouldn’t be writing this had I not woken up to impressive results (vegan or not): smoother, hydrated, vibrant skin, that keeps improving the longer I use the trio. I even had a scratch on my face that seemed to heal quicker once I started using the KaramMD products. Dr. Karam created the line to be effective yet gentle enough to use even after a procedure, whether it be injectables or going under the knife. The products can be used on the face, eyes, and neck, eliminating the need for half a dozen other creams and serums I currently use. Frankly, I did not anticipate how convenient that would be.

“ Great skin is an incredibly important part of looking as young as you feel, and I have always advocated for a good skin routine and lifestyle for my patients. ” — Dr. Karam

The three core products can be purchased as a set, and as a special offer for The Daily Beast readers, use code DAILYBEAST15 for a 15% discount. For exfoliation junkies like me, there's also a skin-polishing powder that I'm also hooked on.

I spoke with Dr. Karam to find out why he launched the line—especially with such a successful practice, and he gave me the lowdown. “The KaramMD Trifecta was originally designed for my surgical patients. Great skin is an incredibly important part of looking as young as you feel, and I have always advocated for a good skin routine and lifestyle for my patients,” he said. “My patients had challenges with too many steps, confusion on what to use and cost, making it difficult to stick to the routine over time. This led me to [create] an easy-to-use, comprehensive yet simple, three-step routine. The results from the clinical studies were so significant that it led me to want to share it with the world.” Well, I’m, for one, glad he did. Scroll through below to shop the line yourself.

KaramMD Skincare Karam MD Rinse Use Code DAILYBEAST15 for 15% Off Since my skin can be reactive, I started with one product at a time. Rinse is the cleanser, made with calming arnica and aloe, it thoroughly cleans without drying, even dispelling every last bit of makeup. It has a slight green-tea scent that I was worried would offend but doesn’t–if anything, I look forward to washing my face now with the easy-to-rinse-off, lightweight formula. Buy At KaramMD $ 34

KaramMD Quench Vitamin C Serum Use Code DAILYBEAST15 for 15% Off The next step is Quench, a brightening serum that delivers three types of Vitamin C to boost collagen, with skin brighteners, and plumping Sodium Hyaluronate. The directions say, use 1-2 drops; I huffed, how is that supposed to cover my whole face? Well, it did; the highly viscous, not-sticky formula spreads enough to cover my neck, too. When I skip this step, it’s noticeable. This serum is notably safe for eyes, neck, and chest too. Buy At KaramMD $ 68

KaramMD Illuminate (All-in-one) Anti-aging Cream Get 15% off with Code DAILYBEAST15 Illuminate, the moisturizer, is safe to use even near the eyes. The products are non-greasy and completely absorb quickly, also making a great base for makeup. What did I notice? Fresher, smoother, hydrated skin, no longer dull from winter skin syndrome (caused by cold air meets indoor heating). The priciest product of the line but the bottle is a full 1.7 ounces, so a good amount for a face cream. It contains Retinol but my skin has no reaction or peeling, as is sometimes the case. Buy At KaramMD $ 119

