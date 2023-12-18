‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Kate Micucci Says She’s Cancer Free After Surgery

“Big Bang Theory” star Kate Micucci shared a rare spot of good news over the weekend—just in time for Christmas.

The actress took to TikTok Saturday to say she is officially cancer-free following a surgery last week to treat her recently diagnosed lung cancer.

In her video, Micucci thanked her fans for their continued support, saying, “It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you.”

“The surgery last week went great,” she continued. “All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that.”

Micucci revealed her diagnosis last week in another TikTok, which she called a “SickTok,” telling fans she was in the hospital.

She detailed the process of her diagnosis in the comments section, saying she had bloodwork that had high levels of HCRP. When her doctor took a heart scan, he found a spot in her lung. “They caught it really early. It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise,” she said.

Micucci voiced Velma Dinkley in “Raising Hope” and played the character Lucy in seasons 6, 7 and 10 of “The Big Bang Theory.” She has also appeared in other television shows, including “How I Met Your Mother” and “Out There.”

The 43-year-old actress and comedian is married to singer Jake Sinclair, with whom she shares one son. In Saturday’s video, she expressed gratitude for her good news, saying she’s “excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas.”