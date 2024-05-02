Kate Middleton Doubles Down With New Ninth Birthday Photo of Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Kate have published a new photograph of their daughter Princess Charlotte on her ninth birthday. It was taken by Kate in Windsor “in the last few days,” official sources said.

The couple published the photograph on social media rather than issuing it to media outlets, following the same procedure as they did on Prince Louis’ birthday last week.

Issuing official photographs direct on social media appears to be a new precedent established in the wake of the furore over the family’s photoshopped Mother’s Day photograph.

The boss of the AFP photo agency compared Kensington Palace to North Korea in public remarks which are understood to have infuriated the royals and their aides who thought it amplified the drama. Some agencies also struck Kensington Palace off their lists of trusted sources, a decision which the Waleses are known to feel was a disproportionate response to the photoshopped Mother’s Day pictures, as Kate quickly admitted the picture had been edited and apologized for any “confusion” the process had caused.

Several news agencies — including the Associated Press, Reuters and Getty Images also issued “kill notices” for the photo which showed the Princess of Wales with her three children.

However Kate and William’s decision to stick with the system of taking their own photographs show that they are determined to put the privacy of their family first.

The new photo is understood to be unedited.