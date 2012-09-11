Kate Middleton Wears Prabal Gurung; Blake Lively Married in Marchesa

Duchess Does Singapore: One stop into her tour of South East Asia, Kate Middleton is already palling around with assorted dignitaries and first lady figures—even spilling shopping secrets along the way. She chatted with Sadiah Bte Shahal, wife of Singapore’s senior parliamentary secretary for the ministry of defense, about her love for UK designer outlet center, Bicester Village. Shahal told the Telegraph, “We talked about the UK and particularly about shopping at Bicester.” Later, she visited the President of Singapore, wearing a purple printed dress from Prabal Gurung's Spring 2012 collection. "OMG!!! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in our spring 12 dress," the designer wrote on Instagram this morning. I am speechless." [Telegraph]

Blake Lively Married in Marchesa: You can stop holding your breath—the designer of Blake Lively’s wedding dress has finally been revealed. Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig have released a statement, confirming that they created Lively’s gown which had a, “hand-draped silk tulle bodice adorned with crystal and rose gold embroidery.” The magazine Martha Stewart Weddings -- which was involved in the nuptials’ planning stages -- has also provided extra outfit insight by confirming that the bride wore shoes by close friend Christian Louboutin. New husband Ryan Reynolds wore a suit by Burberry. Photos are still not available. [Vogue UK]

Spin Off: Nick Gruber, the 22-year-old former porn star and former flame of Calvin Klein, is planning a reality TV show that will begin filming in January. The subject? His relationship with Klein. "The show is basically about me being in a relationship with Calvin," Gruber told Page Six. "It's also me trying to figure out who I am as a process of coming from his lifestyle from New York to LA [where he now lives], at the same time being the straight boy and still [liking] men and women." Alright then. [Page Six]

Ouch: Fashion week is stressful and full of bickering women, but rarely does frustration escalate to the point of a physical altercation. WWD reports that at Sunday night’s Zac Posen show, guests were left without a place to sit after fire marshals eliminated sixty of the show’s seats because of a fire hazard. This left Marie-José Susskind-Jalou, president of French publishing house Jalou, more than disgruntled, prompting a screaming match with Posen’s PR firm. The shouting match escalated to the point where Jalou’s daughter Jennifer Eyemere (a stylist at Jalouse magazine), slapped Posen’s PR girl across the face. She told WWD, “I am sorry, I know it’s bad to do that. It was a small slap. It was not strong…It was just to humiliate her.” [WWD]