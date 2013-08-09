Kate Moss Earned $18 Million in 2012; Jason Wu to Launch Makeup Collection

Kate Moss Earned $18 Million in 2012: Although Kate Moss has been a supermodel for over two decades, this past year she has been busier, and more successful, than ever. Bringing in a total of $18.17 million (£11.72 million), Moss nearly tripled her earnings since 2011. In 2012 alone, Moss starred in campaigns for Salvatore Ferragamo, Mango, Rag & Bone, and Dior Addict, and launched her own Rimmel London lipstick line. The year 2013 may be even more profitable for Moss's success streak: the model has campaigns for Stuart Weitzman, Versace, Givenchy, Matchless, and St. Tropez; she has also published her own book and launched a line of cellphone accessories. [Vogue UK]

Jason Wu to Launch Makeup Collection With Lancôme: Jason Wu is collaborating with Lancôme on a color cosmetic line to be ready for the fall. Launching in September, the line will make its first appearance at New York Fashion Week. Excited to incorporate makeup into his brand, Wu told WWD, "I think make-up is one of the closest parts to fashion—it goes hand in hand in almost every single case." He also compares his designs with the Lancôme brand, stating: "In so many ways Lancôme shares a lot of the same DNA as my brand—it's feminine and there's something quite classic about it that never gets old. I see those qualities within my own designs." [WWD]

Cara Delevingne To Star in Fifty Shades of Grey?: First, it was Emma Watson. Now, it's Cara Delevingne who is rumored to be the top pick to star in the highly anticipated Fifty Shades of Grey film. The Sun reports that Delevingne auditioned for the film and impressed the team. Delevingne is reportedly "a front-runner for a part. She's desperate to get the gig and has always said that she wanted to be taken seriously as an actress." [The Sun]

Ke$ha's Penis Necklace Sells Out: This past week, singer Ke$ha released a jewelry line filled with skulls, roses, and naturally, phallic-shaped pendants! One staple piece of the collection—a gold penis-pendant necklace—has completely sold out. Ke$ha's fans went wild over the jewelry, which sells for $20 apiece. [US Weekly]