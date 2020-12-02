Hurry! These Kate Spade Gifts Are Up to 75% Off and Will Not Last
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is always a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it opportunity to score designer goods at last-chance pricing. At the holidays, it means you can give incredible, high-quality gifts to everyone on your list without blowing your whole budget. Start here, then shop the whole sale!
This cross-body bag is a Beast reader fave with good reason. The pebbled leather bag is big enough for your daily essentials without the bulk of a large tote.
Chester Street Dessi
Was $229
Free Shipping
Cashmere is a gift that’s as practical as it is luxurious, and at 60% off, you can’t afford not to grab one (or two, or three).
Wool Cashmere Logo Scarf
Was $149
Free Shipping
Have a gift-getter who missed a big trip this year? Reassure them that travel will be back and more stylish than ever with this adorable passport holder, perfect for un voyage à Paris!
Daycation Mini Pastries Passport Holder
Originally $58
Free Shipping
