Kate Spade Is Taking Up to 50% Off Sitewide for MLK Day
Spend your long weekend by getting yourself a new bag while Kate Spade is having a huge, sitewide sale. Take up to 50% off sitewide, including an extra 30% off sale items, with the code HI2020. You can even get a head start on Valentine’s Day shopping, too. We love Kate Spade here at Scouted, so we decided to round up a couple of options to take advantage of while they’re discounted.
The Holiday Lane Page tote bag is the bag you’ll want to keep on you at all times. It has long handles to easily slip over your shoulder, a zip-top closure, and inner slip pockets. It comes in three different colors: Black, Hot Chili, and Flapper Pink.
Holiday Lane Page Tote Bag
If you need an interesting evening or big event bag, the Nicola Beaded Intarsia Shoulder Bag is a great choice. You can wear it as a crossbody or as a shoulder bag. The outer flap is embellished with beading and faux fur for an interesting, abstract pattern.
Nicola Beaded Intarsia Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag
The Sylvia Croc-Embossed Small Slim Bifold Wallet gives you a ton of pockets in not a lot of space. The button closure hides six card slots and there’s even a zipper compartment for cash and change.
Sylvia Croc-Embossed Small Slim Bifold Wallet
