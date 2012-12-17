Kate's First Trip Out Since Morning Sickness Struck

Kate made her first trip out of doors last night since hyperemesis gravidarum became part of our vocabulary. She looked stunning in a green McQueen gown at the BBC's sports personality of the year award.

She attended for 45 minutes, long enough to hand out an award to cyclist Bradley Wiggins: "While the Duchess does not feel ready to attend a four-hour engagement, she is keen to show her support to the UK’s sportsmen and women at this prestigious event which caps a momentous year for British sport," said a royal spokesperson.Kate attended the event alone as her husband, Prince William, was on duty as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot.