Kate's Naughty Coke Sniffing Uncle Gary Lifts lid on Kate, Pippa and William!

Kate Middleton’s naughty uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has cashed in on his relationship with the young Royals with a tell-all interview in Hello! Magazine.

Mr Goldsmith, who famously owned a villa in Ibiza called Casa Bang Bang and was filmed snorting cocaine there and offering to set up deals in a News of the World sting four years ago, said he would play a role in the upbringing of Kate’s baby, claimed credit for getting Wiliam and Kate back together when they broke up and said that William was taught to mix by a mate of his on his DJ decks in Spain.

He also contrasted Kate and Pippa’s characters in the interview, saying that while Kate has always had to work hard to achieve results, everything ‘came easily’ to Pippa.

Uncle Gary’s decision to speak frankly with Hello! comes shortly after a recent announcement that he is putting the $8m villa up for sale.

He is likely to have been paid handsomely for the interview, but shouldn’t really need it. Goldsmith sold his recruitment business, Computer Futures, for £275 million in 2005. He is threatening to write a book, which should be fun.

On the subject of the Duke and Duchess’s baby, which is due in July, he says: “Would I play a part in the future monarch’s upbringing? Of course I would. And it’s another young baby growing up to play with, which I’d love to be a part of.”

Gary was invited to the Royal wedding.

He said he first met Prince William when he was invited to the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berks, as a thank-you for the loan of his villa.

“There was Kate in the kitchen cooking supper and William was making tea for everybody,” he said. “I was a cheeky chap, asking him if he was the one who had broken four glass [ornamental] pyramids at my house by throwing a ball around. He instantly blamed James for the whole episode. We just laughed out loud, much to my sister’s dismay.”

Goldsmith told Hello! magazine his niece Kate was a "confident, clever, caring girl" who "has taken her responsibilities in marriage and job incredibly seriously".

The 47-year-old said that Kate worked hard at everything, while in contrast, everything came very easily for her sister, Pippa "Pip" Middleton.

He also defended Pippa, calling on people "to give her a break".

"I feel so defensive about Pippa," he told Hello! "She gets absolutely slaughtered for not working, and then when she does get a job, she gets attacked for doing that too.

"The poor girl just can't win. It's so unfair on her. I wish people would give her a break and let her get on with it."

It was at La Maison De Bang Bang that an undercover News of the World team filmed him taking cocaine, and he said the first person to call him when the story was published was his sister, Carole Middleton, who “apologised and said this wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the fact of who Kate was dating”. He claimed the Duchess was “100 per cent behind me”.