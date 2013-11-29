Kate's New Deeper Hair Color

There were no signs of those pesky gray roots when Kate Middleton made one of her few public appearances of the year last night, having chopped a few inches off her lustrous locks and colored her hair a deeper, darker shade of brunette for the Christmas party season.

Kate was appearing as the guest of honor at the annual gala dinner for her charity SportsAid. The event, sponsored by Tiffany & Co and Laurent-Perrier champagne, is a fundraiser for the charity which helps young British sports stars with financial support and assistance.

William stayed home with the baby.

Kate looked chic if a little demure in a black laser cut Temperley lace dress with a nude underslip, black bodice with a nipped in waist and elegant sleeves by her go-to label Temperley London.

But it was her hair that proved the real talking point, with at least two inches lopped off since her last outing, and a reinvigorated post-natal color. There was no sign of the 70s wave she has sported on her last few outings either.

She wore black suede Jimmy Choos on her feet and carried a crimson Alexander McQueen clutch bag with a large bow on one side.