Katie Britt Blames Everyone but Herself in Shameless Fundraising Plea

After a State of the Union rebuttal that even some in her own party felt embarrassed by, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) is trying to use that backlash to her advantage, writing in a fundraising email Tuesday that her “heart is broken” for those she said she was speaking on behalf of.

“Following my speech, the far-left media didn’t waste a second flooding the airwaves with despicable, disgusting messages about me,” the email read. “They attacked my character.

They attacked my faith. They attacked my identity as a mother and a wife.”

Britt’s stunted delivery earned mockery from The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live, and even Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel. On Fox News, one host took a different view, insisting Britt did a “great job” and was “natural.” But that wasn’t enough to prevent her from writing that her “heart is broken.”

“Not for myself, but for my children, your children and the ENTIRE next generation of Americans. Why? Because I didn’t prepare a 20 minute speech and stand up to Biden in front of millions of Americans for ME. I did it for them, for YOU and for your children, Friend!” she wrote.

“So as I watch the dishonest leftist media and the liberal elites making a mockery of everything I’ve dedicated my entire life to protect, laughing at the destruction of the American Dream, disrespecting how our country has descended into a dystopian nightmare for countless families…I’m disgusted,” she went on.

“And I know you are too, Friend. So I’m counting on you to send message [sic] with me!” the message urged.

After a few more invocations of the “American Dream,” which she claimed was dying, Britt called on supporters to “send a message to the radical left that we won’t be laughed off.” The email linked out to Britt’s campaign donation site on Win Red, which stated in similar terms her post-rebuttal comments: “The Democrats and their friends in the media are bashing me for calling them out on their failures.”

As for the remarks Britt was responding to, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign said it raised $10 million in the 24 hours after his address.