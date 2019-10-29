Katie Hill Resignation Exposes Sexual Misconduct Double Standards

Defenders of Katie Hill are right to see misogyny and right-wing media malpractice contributing to her resignation from Congress. But in focusing on those factors, they risk looking past the California Democrat’s own actions in engaging in the kind of relationship rendered inexcusable by many proponents of the #MeToo movement and mainstream feminism: one between an older boss and a younger subordinate.

If the goals of these movements are to mean anything, then we must evenly apply principles when women are implicated as well as grapple with the gray spaces here.

Being young (32), new this year in Congress, openly bisexual, and a vocal critic of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had already made Hill a target for opponents and shit-stirrers. This gave someone looking to stir up negative publicity a receptive audience—one that Hill says her soon-to-be ex-husband weaponized, by providing intimate photos and details to RedState and the Daily Mail, showing the couple’s polyamorous relationship with a young woman who worked on Hill's congressional campaign.